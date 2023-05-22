Manning River Times
Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle and councillors Peter Epov and Troy Fowler will attend the congress

May 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Cr Peter Epov will travel to Sydney with Cr Troy Fowler and deputy mayor, Alan Tickle next month for the e NSW Local Roads Congress. Picture Scott Calvin.
MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle, along with councillors, Troy Fowler and Peter Epov, will travel to Sydney early next month to attend the NSW Local Roads Congress 2023.

