Beyond borders, beyond age: Taree migrant pens autobiography

Asha Vadujkar, a Taree resident who was a migrant from India, has published a book on her life and adventures in Australia.
Titled Beyond borders, beyond age, the book was originally written in her native language and has been translated into English by her daughter, Amita Krautloher.
In her book, Asha details her journey from being a traditional Indian housewife migrating to Australia in her 50s, to being an independent and active member of the Mid North Coast community.
She explains how her involvement in the local U3A helped her to assimilate into the Australian culture, make friends, and learn new skills.
She further talks about the beauty of the area and her travels around the region, NSW, and the country.
Asha showcases a variety of activities that are suitable for elderly and retired people and would be useful for new migrants or travellers to Australia.
The book launch was held at the Taree Uniting Church and unveiled by Jan Paton, who has been Asha's friend and mentor from the U3A Puppeteers. Around 70 people attended the launch.
Asha and Amita spoke about their writing journey and Amita read an excerpt from the book.
Keen Power was the MC for the event and there were speeches from Roland Krautloher and Dr Krishan Gupta, of their experiences of how well Asha has adapted to her Australian life.
To purchase the book please contact Asha at ashaavadujkar@gmail.com.
