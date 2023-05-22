Manning River Times
Home/News

Beyond borders, beyond age: Taree migrant pens autobiography

May 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amita Krautloher reading an excerpt from her mother's book. Asha Vadujkar is pictured right and seated far left. Picture supplied
Amita Krautloher reading an excerpt from her mother's book. Asha Vadujkar is pictured right and seated far left. Picture supplied

Asha Vadujkar, a Taree resident who was a migrant from India, has published a book on her life and adventures in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.