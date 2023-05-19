Record numbers of cattle entered for Wingham Beef Week

Wingham Beef Week is done and dusted for another year, and for a change, the weather was perfect.
School and student numbers were about equal to previous years, however more cattle were entered into the competitions this year.
"Over 180 head of cattle were entered for the event this year, the most entries on record," Wingham Beef Week president Merv Presland said.
This year, a community group known as "Cultivate Ag" joined the 22 schools entered into the event.
The most successful school this year was St Mary's College Gunnedah with the following results:
There was no school steer competition this year.
Wingham Beef Week secretary Taryn Worth said she believed the event went really well.
"The main reason why I do this is for the kids. I wouldn't have had the opportunities I did at school if people didn't run events like this, so I aim to give younger kids the same opportunity," Taryn said.
"Being able to pull it off for me is a highlight, but another thing I really enjoyed was being able to see what Lachlan James and the team at St Mary's College, Gunnedah did.
"Lachlan is the benchmark for steer showing and has proven that over many Royal shows throughout Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane. This year he took two animals who were of a breed 90 per cent of kids would have never heard of as they are considered a "recovering rare breed" and were Champion and Reserve Champion led carcases.
'We would love to thank all our sponsors; without any of them we don't have an event: Wingham Beef Exports, MLA, REIB Insurance. Terry Wheeler Painting, Guraabi Downs Brafords, LJ Hooker Wingham, Lauders Wingham, The Roaming Bean, Griffo's Automotive, Wingham and Valley Vets, Valley Industries, and Bruce Lang Butchery," Taryn said.
