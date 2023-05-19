Brave deeds of our volunteers remembered

My Lansdowne correspondent Margaret Haddon this week alerted us to the fact that the Kundle/Moto volunteer fire brigade had been awarded a citation for bravery during the November 2019 bushfires. Now referred to as the "Black Summer" fires, here on the Mid North Coast the bushfires had started in early spring and some had burnt for weeks.
The citation reads: "The Kundle/Moto Brigade is recognised for its professionalism and courage in ferocious fire conditions at Johns River Village on November 8, 2019."
On that day, the brigade was conducting back burning and patrolling on the Bill's Crossing Fire at Harrington when they were called to Johns River with reports of multiple structures alight and persons trapped. The crew was flagged down by a member of the Johns River brigade who boarded the tanker to direct the crew to the house in which he believed a family member was trapped.
"It soon became evident the crew was driving into a firestorm."
The citation goes on to explain what they battled - in near zero visibility, surrounded by smoke and fire, with a cabin filling with acrid smoke. They saved lives and homes that night. Because of the "extenuating circumstances", i.e. the extent and ferocity of that bushfire season, the brigade responded for nine continuous days filling 24 hour shifts.
One very small brigade got through a mountain of work that season, as did all our volunteer fire fighters and emergency services. You can read the full story here.
The citation and medals were presented on St Florian's Day - the feast day of the patron saint of firefighters, and also International Firefighters' Day.
The term "firestorm" sounds dramatic and having witnessed one form in the case of the Hillville fire, from the safety of the Taree riverbank looking south (see photo), I can attest to that.
Fittingly, this week is National Volunteers Week, so thank you for your service, particularly our emergency service volunteers.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
