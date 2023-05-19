Manning River Times

Brave deeds of our volunteers remembered

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated May 19 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:07pm
My Lansdowne correspondent Margaret Haddon this week alerted us to the fact that the Kundle/Moto volunteer fire brigade had been awarded a citation for bravery during the November 2019 bushfires. Now referred to as the "Black Summer" fires, here on the Mid North Coast the bushfires had started in early spring and some had burnt for weeks.

