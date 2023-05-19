Manning River Times
GJ Gardner Homes Taree hosts Mates in Construction Charity Golf Day

May 19 2023 - 4:00pm
The team from GJ Gardner Homes Taree hosted its first Mates in Construction Charity Golf Day today Friday as they attempt to raise more than $20,000 to support mental health and suicide prevention within the construction industry.

