The team from GJ Gardner Homes Taree hosted its first Mates in Construction Charity Golf Day today Friday as they attempt to raise more than $20,000 to support mental health and suicide prevention within the construction industry.
The eventwas held at Club Taree and was exclusive to the construction industry.
The Mates in Construction charity team joined the players on the day, sharing insight into the charity and what is offered to the community by means of support, training and events
