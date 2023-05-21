Are you a business person with a great idea that you want to test out?
Are you an aspiring entrepreneur with a bold idea for a start-up?
Are you looking for guidance and mentorship to turn your vision into a reality?
MidCoast Council and Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber are teaming up for Ideas 2.0, a 12-week program designed to help business operators and entrepreneurs refine their business plans, develop marketing strategies and hone their pitches.
"We're thrilled to offer this program to help our community bring their great ideas to life," chamber president, Simon France said.
The program will be conducted by Port Stephens-based business woman, experienced innovator and Ideas 2.0 team leader, Tracey Hamilton.
Ms Hamilton will coach businesses through the tools, resources and technologies needed to progress past a good idea.
Since relocating from Singapore to Australia more than six years ago, Ms Hamilton has drawn on her vast knowledge and experience to offer a unique set of 'executive-for-hire' services to deliver focussed growth marketing, strategy development, digital/social, product development and innovation programs for governments, start-ups, tech and enterprise businesses.
"With Tracey coming to lead this program she will bring a wealth of experience and network of coaches to provide mentorship and guidance to help participants navigate the challenges testing, shaping and turning their ideas into a reality," Mr France said.
Launching at the chamber CONNECT June 6 event, members and guests will have the opportunity to meet Ms Hamilton and connect with others in the community keen to participate in the program.
"We're looking for individuals who are passionate about their ideas and eager to take the next step in their journey," Ms Hamilton said.
"Whether you have a fully formed business plan or just a kernel of an idea, we want to hear from you."
Ideas 2.0 is open to participants across the Mid Coast local government area.
The next CONNECT event will be held on Tuesday, June 6 from 5-7pm at Cape Hawke Surf Club.
