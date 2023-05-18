Manning River Times
The 13-year-old boy was located safe and well

Updated May 19 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:40am
Missing teenager located
Missing teenager located

A teenage boy missing from Tuncurry yesterday, Thursday, May 18, has been located safe and well.

