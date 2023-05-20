Raising awareness through film

Incarceration Nation, a powerful and ground-breaking documentary which tells the story of Indigenous incarceration in Australia from invasion to today, will be screened at Great Lakes Cinema, Tuncurry later this month.
Told by First Nations voices, this film goes beyond the headlines and statistics to the real people and families who are harmed by our justice system.
Forster Neighbourhood Centre, which is hosting Incarceration Nation as part of Reconciliation Week, works alongside the local Worimi Aboriginal community as an ally towards reconciliation between all Australians.
National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how all members of the community can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia.
We believe this film is an important part of the truth-telling journey and everyone in our community should see it.- Forster Neighbourhood Centre programs and strategy manager, Corinne Stephenson
"We believe this film is an important part of the truth-telling journey and everyone in our community should see it," Forster Neighbourhood Centre programs and strategy manager, Corinne Stephenson said.
"We are proud to be sharing this film because we want to raise awareness of its impact on our local community and build a shared understanding to tackle this issue together."
Following the screening, a discussion and Q&A to discuss the issues raised in the documentary and how the community can take action to create meaningful change, will be held.
The film is rated M and has content warnings.
The Forster Neighbourhood Centre event, will be held on Tuesday, May 30 from 12.30-3pm.
For further info please contact: corinne@fnc.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.