Mover over, London.
The world's best gins have been announced, and a local Australian distiller is celebrating its spot as one of three finalists for best in class at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
Forster's Wharf St. Distillery, has secured two double gold medals across its range of small-batch gins, with its citrus gin selected as a finalist for best in class at the major competition.
The best in class winners will be announced at a major gala event in Las Vegas on June 17.
"It was a complete shock to wake up and see we were named in the top three for our citrus gin," Wharf St. Distillery co-founder, Tim Cooke said.
"We've only been distilling gin for a year, so hoped we'd at least win a medal when we entered, but to potentially be recognised as best in class is pretty exciting," he said.
Founded by the Tasting Alliance in America, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the country's oldest competition of its kind.
This year, 65 judges came together to taste more than 5500 different spirits from across the globe.
The gin entries were the broadest assortment of international gins ever seen in the competition.
Only 33 gins won a coveted double gold medal, with two going to Wharf St. Distillery.
The other finalists vying for the best in class gin award include Ginny Pig Botanic Gin, a South Australian distiller, and Berry Bros. & Rudd No. 3 London Dry Gin, a gin distilled in Holland.
Mr Cooke and his business partner and distiller, Jesse Roche will travel to Las Vegas in June to attend the top shelf awards gala in mid June.
"We can't wait to head to Vegas and take part in the event," Mr Roche said.
"Regardless of if we win, it's an amazing opportunity to meet with experts in the industry and build connections in the US market for our new distillery," he said.
"Wharf St. citrus was designed as a session gin, perfect for drinking anytime, neat or with tonic.
"We're so excited to see this gin recognised on such a large international scale."
For the tasting notes of the Wharf St. Distillery Citrus Gin, the San Francisco World Spirits judging panel said: "Citrus on the nose with noticeable but mild juniper notes.
"Very earthy on the palate, with pronounced citrus and juniper flavours.
"Smooth and viscous, with lingering juniper notes and a gentle but persistent pepperiness on the finish."
