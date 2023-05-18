The Forster Ambulance Station has been operating since late last year, but it was officially declared open earlier today, Thursday, May 18.
The station has boosted mobile emergency care in Forster and surrounding areas since it began operations in November last year.
Minister for Health, Ryan Park said the purpose-built station was developed with input from local paramedics.
"This brand new facility has been tailored to the needs of the local community, and will enhance out of hospital care in the Forster region," Mr Park said.
"It is time Forster had its own ambulance station, and I am really pleased to be delivering this for the community."
Located on Breese Parade, the station was delivered as part of the $232 million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration program.
NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Regional Health, Michael Holland joined NSW ambulance paramedics, their families and community members at the opening today.
"This new site ensures our highly skilled paramedics have access to the best possible facilities to support them to continue their incredibly important work within the community," Dr Holland said.
The new station includes:
NSW Ambulance Assistant Commissioner, Paula Sinclair said the Forster site would support the existing ambulance station in Tuncurry.
"We're excited to have this new facility up and running for our local crews and the community," Ms Sinclair said.
"We know it will help us to effectively manage demand for our services now and into the future."
Stations in Taree and Bulahdelah have recently been renovated and construction on a new ambulance station at Old Bar is expected to be completed later this year.
Tuncurry and Laurieton ambulance stations received significant refurbishments under the NSW Ambulance capital minor works program.
