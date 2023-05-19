MidCoast Council has accepted an offer from Essential Energy to partner in a pilot electric vehicle (EV) charging program at Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest.
The program has been designed to provide destination style EV chargers to communities where fast style chargers are unlikely to be viable for some time.
The Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest area has been identified a potential location that aligns with the goals of the program.
EV users can 'top up' while in the area by using destination style chargers.
This ensures EV users can confidently travel within the region and also ensures they have enough range to access fast charging systems in larger nearby localities.
A site in Booner Street, Hawks Nest, adjacent to the Reflections Holiday Park, has been identified a suitable location for the charger.
There is an existing 15-minute parking area that can be modified to accommodate two parking spots which are time limited to two hours, MidCoast Council transport assets manager, Scott Nicholson reported to councillors attending last week's May monthly ordinary meeting.
"A feasibility assessment on the potential site has been completed with all technical indicators rated as 'very good' or 'excellent'."
Mr Nicholson said both the Reflections Holiday Park manager and Myall Coast Chamber of Commerce and Tourism chairperson supported the pilot program.
They recognised this opportunity to get EV charging infrastructure into this locality to support visitors, tourism and locals, Mr Nicolson said.
In summary, the charger will be owned and maintained by a third party accessing the Essential Energy network;
However, it is reasonable to expect 140 kilometre to 260 kilometre of range during a two-hour charge."
Mr Nicolson said the project would align with council's Climate Change Policy: 'Council will use its influence to lead and support the community to reduce its own emissions, which encompasses action around strategic planning, education and capacity building, incentives and financial support, advocacy and collaboration, infrastructure development and land use planning'.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
