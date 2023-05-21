LION Class and Bear's A Star were a part of trainer Glen Milligan's most successful day this year the last time they raced on May 1 and he's confident they will again do him proud at the Taree meeting on Monday.
Lion Class won at Taree that day and Bear's A Star finished a close second in a separate race. That's Molly also scored for Milligan, giving the Taree trainer a winning double on his home track.
Three weeks later, Lion Class will step up a grade in the Stacks Law Firm Class 2 & Above Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1007 metres.
Meanwhile, Bear's a Star will again try to record his first career win in the Banksia Turf Country Boosted Maiden Plate, also over 1007 metres.
Bear's A Star is still a two-year-old and this will only be the gelding's second career start.
Milligan said because there was a dearth of maiden races for two-year-olds at country venues he was forced to take on opponents of all ages if he wanted to run the horse - as he did with Bear's A Star in its first start. There are other two and three-year-olds in Monday's race.
"I had him nominated for a two-year-old race at Wyong last week, but he would've been taking on the better-bred horses from some big city stables," Milligan said.
"So I thought I'd wait for another country-only maiden and then he can go for a spell - win, lose or draw.
"He did well in a similar race last start and he's a nice horse in the making. Still six months away from really coming into his own, but he's already built like a three-year-old. He's a big, strong horse and I'm expecting him to run a big race again."
Lion Class started at the big odds of $41 when he won first-up on May 1 after a spell of almost six months.
"There's always the possibility they might just need the first-up run, but I certainly thought he was capable of winning that day," Milligan said.
"I reckon it's an ideal race for him on Monday. There's improvement in him from his first-up run. I've always had a good opinion of him - he's a quarter brother to Texas Storm, which has been a fair old bush horse for us."
Milligan's apprentice, Zac Wadick, will ride both horses on Monday. He rode the two winners for Milligan at Taree on May 1.
"Zac's a kid who's really starting to hit his straps," Milligan said. "He's really kicked on in the last couple of months and is getting opportunities now because trainers can see that he's riding well."
*Gates open at 11.30am. First race 12.40pm. Admission $10. Full bar, bistro, TAB and bookmaker facilities.
TAREE'S Ross Stitt says He's A Copy Boy underwent a transformation when the veteran trainer moved to a different stable block. The horse suddenly became a winner and will try for its third straight success at Taree on Monday.
The three-year-old gelding will contest the Hogan Plumbing Group Country Boosted Benchmark 58 handicap of 1614 metres, coming off wins at Taree on April 1 and Grafton on April 18.
"We talk about 'box-walking' horses that continually pace around their boxes, but this one used to go a lot quicker than the normal box-walker," Stitt said.
"Then he'd weave around at speed and suddenly pull up. They can get injured doing that in their box and I tried everything to get him out of the habit, but it didn't work.
"Then, when I sold my stables here at Taree and moved to a smaller block next door he just suddenly stopped doing it overnight.
"You wouldn't believe it. He just reacted really well to the different surroundings and it's one of the main reasons he started winning. He had bad racing manners and would do things wrong, but all of that changed as well. Now he's the quietest horse around and is great with everyone.
"He's gone up in class and weight for this race, but he's worked very well this week and I've booked Courtney Bellamy for the ride to knock a bit of the weight off with her three-kilogram claim. He's got to be a good chance of making it three in a row."
