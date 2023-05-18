Roadwork at Wynter and Macquarie Street intersection

The roundabout at the intersection of Wynter Street and Macquarie Street, Taree will close for electrical upgrades this weekend, Sunday, May 21.
All four lanes will be closed at the roundabout from 7am until 5pm, with detours in place.
This work is part of the Whitbread Industrial Estate electrical upgrade which removes overhead powerlines to allow oversized vehicles to travel between the industrial estate and the Manning River.
This improved access for larger vehicles is important for economic growth and increased productivity for businesses in the industrial estate.
This will be the last major electrical outage associated with this work.
The electrical upgrade is funded by the NSW government through the Restart NSW fund.
MidCoast Council is working with local residents and businesses directly affected by the work.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.