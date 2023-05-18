Manning River Times
Roadwork at Wynter and Macquarie Street intersection

May 18 2023 - 12:00pm
Roadwork at Wynter and Macquarie Street intersection
Roadwork at Wynter and Macquarie Street intersection

The roundabout at the intersection of Wynter Street and Macquarie Street, Taree will close for electrical upgrades this weekend, Sunday, May 21.

