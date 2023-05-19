Road upgrades in Taree centre

The intersections of Manning and Wynter Streets and High and Pulteney Streets, Taree will both be upgraded during June, with temporary road closures for night works in place.
The upgrades will provide much needed surface improvements to both major roundabouts.
Night works are scheduled to begin at the intersection of Manning and Wynter Streets on Monday, June 5 and will be completed by around Friday, June 9, weather permitting.
Work on the intersection of High and Pulteney Streets will start Sunday, June 11 and will be completed by around Tuesday, June 13, weather permitting.
Both intersections will be closed at night from approximately 7pm to 6am, with a minor detour and traffic control in place.
Daytime traffic will not be impacted, with both intersections open from 6am to 7pm.
MidCoast Council is working directly with affected businesses to reduce the impact of these works.
This road upgrade is part of council's $7.5 million roads program which has allowed for approximately 30 additional road upgrades over and above council's annual roadworks plan for this financial year. For the full list of roads in the program, visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/7-5-million-roads-program.
