Manning River Times
Home/News

Road upgrades in Taree centre

May 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Intersection of Manning and Wynter Streets, Taree. Picture supplied
Intersection of Manning and Wynter Streets, Taree. Picture supplied

The intersections of Manning and Wynter Streets and High and Pulteney Streets, Taree will both be upgraded during June, with temporary road closures for night works in place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.