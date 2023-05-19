Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Goal kicking problems continue to plague Old Bar Clams

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning Ratz prop Brodie Howard offloads during the win over Wallamba at Taree Rugby Park. The Ratz will host Old Bar Clams tomorrow.
Manning Ratz prop Brodie Howard offloads during the win over Wallamba at Taree Rugby Park. The Ratz will host Old Bar Clams tomorrow.

MANNING Ratz centre Elliott Lewis could hold the key to Saturday's Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash between the Ratz and Old Bar Clams at Taree Rugby Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.