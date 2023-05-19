MANNING Ratz centre Elliott Lewis could hold the key to Saturday's Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash between the Ratz and Old Bar Clams at Taree Rugby Park.
Lewis will handle the goal kicking responsibilities. The Ratz will have a huge advantage in this department, given Old Bar's problems in the opening two matches this year.
"He's been bashing them over,'' Ratz president Steve Rees said.
"And he's been kicking the ball 60 metres in general play.''
Old Bar captain Phil Koch conceded goal kicking remains a concern for the Clams. They're yet to kick a goal this season in the 13-10 and 22-10 losses to Wallamba and Wauchope..
Rees said the game looms as the best contest between the clubs for more than a decade.
However, Rees said the Ratz have injury problems going into the game in the wake of a physical encounter against Wallamba.
"We'll be Dad's Army - even more so than usual,'' he joked.
"But we'll get a side.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
