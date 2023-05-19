FORMER champion Christine George is the early leader of the Classic Design Jewellers Taree women's golf championship following the first round played this week.
George carded 85 to lead Tanya Bridge on 91 on a day where variable weather conditions and a cold wind made play difficult.
Defending champion Cindy Googh had a self described "shocker" and heads into the second round next Wednesday nine shots off the pace.
Sally Geary, who dominated the Taree championship for a number of years, now plays at Harrington Waters, where she is the defending champion.
Geary broke the stranglehold that Googh and George had on the Taree title.
Googh's win last year was her first since 2015. Geary started her run the following year.
Catherine Andrews leads what is a closely contested division two. She finished with 104 following the first round and is two shots clear of Sue Pitman and Margaret Wynter, both on 106.
Julie Foster heads the division three, carding 108 this week, with Pauline Mackintosh in second place with 110.
The championship will continue next Wednesday, with the final round to be played on Wednesday, May 31.
Meanwhile, the final round of the Workwise Clothing net championship will be played tomorrow.
Sue Pitman is on track to claim the title. She has 138 and leads Kerry Stephen on 149.
A field of 15 has contested the net.
The second round of the Harrington Waters women's championships was played this week.
The men play their second round tomorrow on a course that has been described as being in great condition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.