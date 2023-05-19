Manning River Times
Christine George leads Taree women's golf championship after one round

By Mick McDonald
May 19 2023 - 10:00am
Christine George leads the Taree women's golf championship after the first round
Christine George leads the Taree women's golf championship after the first round

FORMER champion Christine George is the early leader of the Classic Design Jewellers Taree women's golf championship following the first round played this week.

