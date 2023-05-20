Manning River Times
Myall River Action Group seeks urgent intervention from minister to unblock Myall River entrance

By Matthew Kelly
May 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Sand build up at the entrance to the Myall River. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
A Tea Gardens community group will seek an urgent meeting with Environment Minister Penny Sharpe to seek assistance clearing the Myall River's natural channel.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

