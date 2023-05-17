Manning River Times
Roadwork continues for Bulga Road

Updated May 17 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:13pm
Paving was expected to start on Bulga Road on May 15, weather permitting. Picture supplied
Work continues for Bulga Road with a sealing of the pavement having been scheduled to starts on May 15, weather permitting.

