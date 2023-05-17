Roadwork continues for Bulga Road

Work continues for Bulga Road with a sealing of the pavement having been scheduled to starts on May 15, weather permitting.
Road users can expect minor delays, reduced speed limits and traffic control in place from 7am to 6pm. Please allow for extra travel time during this work. No detours or road closures are expected for the duration of the work.
Roadwork will start at Bobin Creek Bridge and continue to the end of the sealed pavement approximately 1.89 kilometres down the road.
"Work on the road will provide a smoother and safer travelling surface for road users", said MidCoast Council's executive manager transport and engineering, Peter Gesling.
This work is funded by MidCoast Council's $7.5 million roads program.
For more information, please visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/7-5-million-roads-program.
