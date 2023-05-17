Manning River Times
Taree branch of Leprosy Mission Australia fundraising event

May 17 2023 - 4:00pm
In Nigeria, Nuhu contracted leprosy at the age of 18. He was not diagnosed until he was 30 years old. Picture supplied Leprosy Mission of Australia
The Taree Leprosy Mission committee, which commenced in 1954 and is the longest continuing committee serving in Australia, is holding a fundraiser to support the continuing work of the Leprosy Mission.

