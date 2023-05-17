The Taree Leprosy Mission committee, which commenced in 1954 and is the longest continuing committee serving in Australia, is holding a fundraiser to support the continuing work of the Leprosy Mission.
Titled "A Pleasant Saturday Afternoon", the event will feature speciality talks on assorted collectables and the Leprosy Mission, entertainment from the Manning Valley Christian Choir, a trading table and a scrumptious afternoon tea.
A Pleasant Saturday Afternoon is taking place on Saturday, May 27 from 2pm at the Taree Presbyterian Hall. Entry is by donation and all are welcome.
"As a school child in the 1960s, I recall our weekly 'Moral Education' sessions, which focused on historic individuals, reflecting admirable personal qualities of service, vision and daring. The heroism and valour of these persons made a great impact on my life," committee member Ruth Crossman said.
"One of these was a Catholic Priest named Father Damien. In 1873, he willingly went to serve the most outcast of outcasts at a place called Moloka'i, an Hawaiian island. Although the location sounded ideal, the people inhabiting the island all suffered from an incurable disease called leprosy.
"This insidious, bacterial disease, affected the nerves of hands and feet, skin, nose lining, caused ulcers, severe disfigurement, and disablement, and guaranteed a slow and debilitating death. Into this living horror, Father Damien brought kindness and respect, treating all with dignity and a sense of personal worth."
The first successful treatments for leprosy were founded in the 1940s and 50s, and the advent of multi drug therapies in the 1980s heralded a wonderful breakthrough for those diagnosed with the disease.
However, in 2023, there are still many places in the world where leprosy exists.
In 1874, the first leprosy aid commenced to assist leprosy sufferers in India, and over time, the organisation, now known as the Leprosy Mission, has spread throughout many parts of the world.
Work has extended to treatment, education, leprosy centres, hospitals and practical assistance for those people with permanent disabilities, in addition to increasing programs of social, economic and physical rehabilitation.
The Leprosy Mission's goal is zero leprosy transmission by 2035, with their vision being "Leprosy defeated, lives transformed".
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.