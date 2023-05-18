Looking for somewhere to see some fine wood designs by a local craftsman? Then head to the Bridge Gallery at 100 River Street, Taree on Saturday, May 20 between 9am and 2pm.
Woodworker Neil Collier's trading name in Canajara Creations. Neil has had seven wins at the Royal Easter Show with his fine wood designs and is also a member of the Manning Great Lakes Wookworkers.
Entry is free and I am hoping to get to see the exhibition and the talent he has as a wood craftsman.
Members of the Tinonee Memorial Hall committee have recently invested in some new heaters for the comfort of patrons and hirers of the facility. The previous ones had served the hall well but were getting past their use by date and it is hoped that the input from the solar panels will make them more economical.
Members met last Wednesday morning for their monthly meeting and are happy with the regular use of the hall and are still looking at a couple of other improvements down the track.
A big shout out and thank you to Colin Schulz who had been our lawn mower man for many years but has now, due to age and health, has called it a day.
A Christmas in July booking is also on the list and this is still to be finalised but I am sure will work out for the ladies on the committee.
I attended the Volunteers' Morning Tea hosted by MidCoast Council at Club Taree on Monday, May 15 that was attended by around 70 volunteers from numerous groups within the MidCoast local government area, taking in Wingham, Taree, Old Bar, Harrington, and Tinonee to name just some of them.
All present enjoyed a cuppa and a finger food lunch and a chance to win a lucky door prize - which by the way didn't come my way - as well as a chance to chat with other like community volunteers who were welcomed to the day by general manager Adrian Pancucio and deputy mayor Alan Tickle.
For something a little different and a fun time, 10 members of the Wingham RSL Sub-branch travelled to Killabakh Hall last Wednesday, May 9 for a social afternoon of fun and games followed by a sausage sizzle and a cuppa.
Thanks to president Brian and his executive for organising the afternoon and a chance to have some fun, with those participating taking home a box of chocolates to share.
For those students in Year 6 that don't live on a farm, last Monday May 8 gave them the opportunity to get up close and personal to some live farm animals when their class visited Wingham High School's ag farm for Beef Week. Participation by the students was great in the various activities which included parading, washing the cattle, sheep parading and care. The Pet Barn was also very popular and all had a great time and asked some really interesting questions.
The banners are up in the streets of Wingham and I am sure those with Scottish heritage running through their veins are looking forward to this year's Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival as last year it was hit by COVID-19 restrictions and had to be cancelled. Just let us hope the weather will be kind to the organiSers who put so much work into the event.
