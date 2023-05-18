Manning River Times
Home/News

Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
May 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall is receiving further upgrades. Picture file
Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall is receiving further upgrades. Picture file

Well worth visiting

Looking for somewhere to see some fine wood designs by a local craftsman? Then head to the Bridge Gallery at 100 River Street, Taree on Saturday, May 20 between 9am and 2pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.