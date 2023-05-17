Contractors are working on Old Bar beach with heavy earth moving equipment, placing sand against the dune to provide some protection against future high seas.
They have been operating south of the surf club, working their way towards the north.
This is a temporary measure and needs to be repeated after some time. MidCoast Council staff are overseeing the operation.
