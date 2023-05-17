Manning River Times
Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
Updated May 17 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 2:00pm
Sand scraping underway near Old Bar surf club. Picture by Ian Dimmock
Contractors are working on Old Bar beach with heavy earth moving equipment, placing sand against the dune to provide some protection against future high seas.

