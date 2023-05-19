Manning River Times
Lansdowne Community Hall annual art show May 20-21

By Margaret Haddon
May 19 2023 - 10:00am
Rhonda Hardes, Margaret Haddon and Gai Mayers in the kitchen at Lansdowne Hall during the recent market day. The hall kitchen will be open this weekend during the art show. Photo by Scott Calvin
A total of 148 entries have been received locally, and far and wide - as far as the United Kingdom - in the Lansdowne Community Hall's annual Art Show on show this coming weekend.

