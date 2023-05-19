A total of 148 entries have been received locally, and far and wide - as far as the United Kingdom - in the Lansdowne Community Hall's annual Art Show on show this coming weekend.
Doors will open on Saturday morning, May 20 at 10am until 4pm. It is a gold coin entry fee which entitles you to one free vote in each section.
The official opening will be held on Saturday morning at 11am by MP David Gillespie.
Sunday morning the doors will open at 10am. Winning entries are selected by people's choice. Voting closes at noon on Sunday and winners will be announced at the presentation at 2.30pm.
The hall kitchen will have morning tea, lunch, and afternoon tea available to purchase on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be raffles with great prizes to win.
Monies raised from the art show will go towards next year's show and to the Lansdowne Community Hall for its continuing maintenance and care.
For further information phone Rhonda on 0418 920 984.
The Lansdowne Public School will have its Walk Safely to School Day today, Friday May 19.
Students who arrive to school by 8.40am will enjoy a leisurely walk with staff around the block whilst picking up students along the way, arriving back at school by 9am. Mrs Campbell will be at school with students who arrive after 8.40am.
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club's entertainment on Sunday is by local young lad Nathan Moore. He will perform a bit of country and a mix of songs. Nathan is a very popular performer and his music is enjoyed by everyone.
The club looking for a well-rounded professional cook for its kitchen, Wednesdays through to Sundays.
Mark Saturday, July 1 on your calendars as this is when the Coopernook community garage sales will be held on from 8am until noon which will be followed by the Coopernook Soul Fest event at the Coopernook Hall from 10am to 3pm.
New day time yoga will now be held at the Upper Lansdowne Hall every Tuesday at 11.30am to 1pm. If you think that you are not flexible enough to do yoga, then that is the perfect reason to start. Regular yoga practice moves stiff joints, tones tired muscles and puts a spring in your step.
The practices are accessible to all with variations offered to meet individual needs and levels of experience. Whether trying it out for the first time or coming with experience you are invited to join this supportive and friendly group.
Take along a yoga mat, a warm covering for the final relaxation practice (yoga nidra), a water bottle and wear loose comfortable clothing suitable for movement.
If coming for the first time please arrive 10 minutes early to fill out a registration form.
Michael is a YA (Yoga Australia) registered teacher.
Women Kind Collective will be holding a Christmas in July Markets with Mrs Claus's workshop for the kids.
The markets will be held at Central Park, Isabella Street, Wingham on July 16 from noon to 4pm.
If you would like to be part of this event and have a stall, phone 0408 469 569.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.