Kundle Moto brigade receives bravery medals for 2019 bushfires

When the tanker came to a fallen tree, Captain Nicholas Wright and firefighters Peter Wiss and William Neale climbed down from the relative safety of the cabin to drag it clear. The crew was slowly proceeding with Captain Wright now at the wheel when another tree fell directly in the path of the tanker. Braking hard, he managed to stop the vehicle with its front tyres resting against the tree and the crew of Harrington 1 very close behind.

