Kundle Moto brigade receives bravery medals for 2019 bushfires

The Kundle Moto Rural Fire Brigade has received a Commissioner's Unit Citation for Bravery during the 2019-2020 Black Summer fires, and four members of the brigade have individually received bravery medals.
The citation and medals were given on St Florian's Day, May 4 - the feast day of the patron saint of firefighters, and also International Firefighters' Day.
Every year on that date the NSW Rural Fire Service honours their staff and volunteers who have served with bravery and exceptional dedication during emergency conditions.
The Citation for Bravery and the Bravery Medals were awarded for courage and determination during a devastating firestorm at Johns River village on November 8, 2019.
Members receiving the Bravery Medals were Captain Nicholas Wright, and firefighters Samantha Bartlett, Peter Wiss and William Neale.
The citation reads as follows:
The Kundle/Moto Brigade is recognised for its professionalism and courage in ferocious fire conditions at Johns River Village on November 8, 2019.
Around 2300 hours, the Kundle/Moto crew were conducting back burning and patrolling on the Bill's Crossing Fire at Harrington when they were responded to Johns River village with reports of multiple structures alight and persons trapped.
Upon arrival, the crew was flagged down by a member of the Johns River Brigade and his wife. The Johns River member boarded the tanker to direct the crew to the house in which he believed a family member was trapped. It soon became evident the crew was driving into a firestorm.
Firefighter Samantha Bartlett drove the tanker with great professionalism in near zero visibility at times, steering by the glow of the flames.
When the tanker came to a fallen tree, Captain Nicholas Wright and firefighters Peter Wiss and William Neale climbed down from the relative safety of the cabin to drag it clear. The crew was slowly proceeding with Captain Wright now at the wheel when another tree fell directly in the path of the tanker. Braking hard, he managed to stop the vehicle with its front tyres resting against the tree and the crew of Harrington 1 very close behind.
The Brigade were unable to proceed any further as they were not fitted with CABA. As the cabin started to fill with the smell of burning plastic, the crew activated its emergency sprays and turned around to seek refuge on the outside of the firestorm.
The Kundle/Moto crew proceeded to save another four homes that same night with the help of Wootton, Wauchope, Hannam Vale, Bonny Hills and Johns River brigades.
After being stood down at 0900 hours the next day, after receiving welfare at the station, the crew were asked if it could assist at Purfleet until additional resources arrived. Immediately agreeing, the crew deployed to continue firefighting until 1400 hours when another crew arrived.
In all, due to extenuating circumstances, the brigade responded for nine continuous days filling 24 hour shifts.
For its members' selfless courage and commitment in responding to save life and property, the Kundle/Moto Brigade is a worthy recipient of a Commissioner's Unit Citation for Bravery.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.