WINGHAM'S backline stocks have taken a further hit with news that goal kicking winger Fletcher Lewis is out for the rest of the Group Three Rugby League season.
Lewis damaged his MCL during the second half of last Saturday's 38-6 win over Wauchope. This continues a bad run of knee injuries for the family. His younger brother, Harry, underwent knee reconstruction surgery after injuring his ACL in the 2020 season, forcing him to sit out the 2021 competition.
The Tigers are already without centre Tim Bridge for up to two months while he recovers from an ankle injury. Captain-coach Mitch Collins said Peter Oldham will slot onto the wing.
"He's a big body and will do the job for us,'' Collins said.
Utility player Michael Rees will take on the goal kicking duties.
The Tigers are 2/3 and Collins wants the team to work on completion rates in Saturday's game against Taree City at Wingham.
"We completed at 40 per cent in the first half last week and we handed over possession too often on the third or fourth tackles, instead of getting a repeat set,'' Collins said.
"We did improve in the second half - we were up to 75 per cent.''
Collins was in the crowd for Sunday's game when Taree City thrashed Forster-Tuncurry.
"It was a bit hard to read anything into that, but we're expecting a hard game from the Bulls,'' Collins said.
OLD Bar has conducted a kick off at training this week in a bid to answer the side's goal kicking woes.
The Pirates defeated Port Macquarie 30-6 last weekend, but managed just one goal from seven attempts. It was a similar tale in games against Wauchope and Wingham.
"Everyone kicks alright at training, but with the pressure of the game, they shank 'em,'' co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said.
So far it hasn't had an impact on matches.
"When we play the big games we want to turn four points into six,'' he said.
"And it also affects our for and against. It could determine where we finish on the ladder and if we host a semi-final.''
Old Bar's due to host Forster-Tuncurry tomorrow.
The Pirates made it through the game against the Sharks unscathed but at the time of writing are no sure thing to get a run, given Forster's well documented travails. If the match goes ahead Old Bar will have co-coach Mick Henry back after he missed last weekend.
Worboys confirmed that utility player James Handford will be available for next weekend's clash against Taree.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
