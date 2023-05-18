Manning River Times
Wingham winger out for the season

By Mick McDonald
May 19 2023 - 8:00am
Wingham five-eighth Nash Atkins kicks in general play in the game against Wauchope last week. The Tigers meet Taree City on Saturday at Wingham.
WINGHAM'S backline stocks have taken a further hit with news that goal kicking winger Fletcher Lewis is out for the rest of the Group Three Rugby League season.

