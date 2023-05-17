Decimated Hawks delay call on Old Bar game

FORSTER-Tuncurry will make a decision regarding Saturday's Group Three Rugby League games against Old Bar after training on Thursday night.
The Hawks have been decimated by injuries in suspensions. Forster was forced to forfeit reserve grade last Sunday to Taree City due to a lack of players. The first grade game was called off with just under three minutes remaining when Taree City moved 60 points clear.
This complies with the NSW Rugby League Mercy Rule. Taree won the game 64-4.
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury spoke to Forster-Tuncurry Simon Fokes after training on Tuesday night.
"There were more injuries to come out of Sunday's game and they could be long-term,'' Mr Drury said.
"The club will see what the situation is with player numbers on Thursday night and make a decision then,'' he said.
Saturday's games will be at Old Bar.
Forster's women's league tag side is due to play Port City this week under the revised draw as there are only five sides in this grade.
