Improvements to Central Lansdowne Road

Roadworks on Central Lansdowne Road at Central Lansdowne have begun.
The roadworks were scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 16 and will continue for about two weeks, weather permitting.
The road upgrade will provide much needed improvements to the road surface and drainage between Warrens Lane and Terragong Road.
Motorists can expect minor delays. Traffic control will be in place.
These works are part of MidCoast Council's $7.5 million roads program. This program is over and above council's annual roadworks plan for this financial year.
For the full list of roads in the program, visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/7-5-million-roads-program.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.