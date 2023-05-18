Sweet Whiskey is looking for a forever home

Whiskey is a goofy, cuddly and loving boy who loves playing with his toys, running around with his furry friends, lots of cuddles and relaxing in his own private swimming pool.
Whiskey is an absolute water baby.
Almost two years old, Whiskey has been a guest at Sweet Pea Animal Rescue, Forster for the past four months and is patiently waiting for his forever home.
He came to Sweet Pea from Taree pound after being surrendered by his previous owners who had decided they did not have time for him anymore.
Whiskey would suit a home where his human family can spend a lot of time with him and include him in their daily adventures.
To learn more about Whiskey visit https://www.sweetpeaanimalhospital.com.au/.../adults/whiskey
