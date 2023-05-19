TAREE City captain-coach Christian Hazard jokes that the draw hasn't done his side any favours early in this season's Group Three Rugby League season.
The Bulls, fresh from a 64-4 thumping of Forster-Tuncurry last Sunday, meet Wingham on Saturday at Wingham. Next weekend they head to Old Bar to take the front running Pirates.
"In the first month we play three of the top teams,'' Hazard said.
"That's a pretty hard way to start the season. But no, it's fine, we have to play them all eventually.''
The Bulls are currently 1 win from 3 starts and Hazard said the next two games will be an accurate gauge as to how the side is placed.
"We had a good win over the Hawks last week, but obviously they're struggling at the moment. I told the boys not to get too far ahead of themselves, Wingham at Wingham will be a lot different,'' he said.
Centre Ash Hazard missed last week's rout with a hip flexor injury and his brother said he is 50/50 for Saturday.
"We have a couple of other boys with niggles and we won't risk them this early in the year if they're not right,'' the captain-coach said.
He was pleased with his side's discipline and defence against the Hawks and hopes the Bulls can continue in this manner against Wingham. He pointed out the Bulls only conceded one try last week and that was from a kick. Again, he agreed that the Tigers are going to throw more at the Taree defence than Forster were capable.
"We can't give Wingham piggy back (penalties) and gift them field position,'' he said.
"They have strong forwards and strike out in the backs, they'll make us pay if we do.''
Hazard added he's impressed with the impact his bench players are making.
"I think it's one of the better benches in the comp,'' he said.
"Players like Shane Morcombe and Charlie Dignam make a difference when they get the chance.''
Hazard has had stints with NRL clubs and in the Queensland Cup since leaving Taree a decade ago. He's enjoying his return to Group Three, even if he's only had the three games.
"Kempsey surprised me a bit with the way they throw the ball around and Port City are strong right across the field,'' he said.
After next weekend's game against the Pirates the Bulls will have a string of matches at home.
The Bulls were originally drawn to play Macleay Valley at the Jack Neal Oval in the first round, but this was switched to Kempsey as the club was waiting for new goal posts at the Neal Oval to be put in place.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.