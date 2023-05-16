Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Zone 11 pennant winners decided

Updated May 17 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar pennant side off to state playoffs
Old Bar pennant side off to state playoffs

OLD Bar's No 7 (2) pennant bowls side is off to the state playoffs after winning the Zone 11 section against club-mates, Old Bar (1) at Old Bar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.