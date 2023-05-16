Old Bar pennant side off to state playoffs

OLD Bar's No 7 (2) pennant bowls side is off to the state playoffs after winning the Zone 11 section against club-mates, Old Bar (1) at Old Bar.
The state finals will be played at Dundas.
The Old Bar sides topped the two divisions of the No 7 grade pennant this year.
Pennant success was shared around the zone this year, with six clubs victorious.
Winners are No 2 Forster, No 3 Taree Leagues, No 4 Wingham, No 5 Forster, No 6 Harrington, No 7 Old Bar.
Old Bar N0 7 players pictured are (back) Paul Grogan, Reg Pye, Andrew Bissex, Narelle Tarrant, Marg Bryant, John Burke, Marg Northam, Peter Hickman, Trevor Wisemantel, Lloyd Downey, Gary White, Evy Haywood, Rod Watts, Kerri Ruprecht, Eric Parmeter, Greg Hart, Peter Hooper, Dave Singer, Bob Baker, Col Morley. Front: Dave O'Brien, Mal Ladmore, Grahame Gallagher, Mick Ruprecht.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.