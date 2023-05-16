Wingham children's book author Belinda Bridgeman presented her book, The Bum Sneeze, to students at St Joseph's Primary School in Wingham.
The school invited local preschoolers to take part and listen to Belinda, who is a teacher at St Joey's Wingham, read her picture book aloud.
The Bum Sneeze was officially launched at Taree Library on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Written by Belinda under the nom de plume Linda Be, and illustrated by Queensland artist Kim Griffin, the book is a tale of the misfortune of eating too much fruit.
"The book is about someone who eats too many pears and ends up getting a tummy ache, and from the tummy ache comes the adventure that ends up in the toilet," Belinda said.
The Bum Sneeze is available for purchase online at the publisher's website at The Bum Sneeze can be purchased online at the publisher's website www.shawlinepublishing.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.