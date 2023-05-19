HE'S anything but obsessive about golf, however Riley Dawson from Harrington Waters is still showing promise.
Earlier this month Riley, 16, won the 16 years and over boys net at the North Coast Junior Masters played at Kew.
The opening round of the Harrington Waters club championship was played last weekend and Riley holds a one stroke lead.
He won by a countback at Kew. It's the biggest tournament he's entered since he took up golf a bit over two years ago.
It was a strong field with players from around the state involved. The junior masters is part of the Jack Newton Junior Golf program,
Riley fired a 70 and followed this with 77.
Riley is this week's Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner, picking up a $50 open order at Iguana.
He thinks it unlikely he'll go in any more Newton events this year.
"I went in the one at Kew because it's local,'' he said.
He isn't sure what his handicap is at the moment - and that's a figure golfers can usually rattle off at a moment's notice.
"I couldn't tell you,'' he replied.
"I don't think it's anything too flash, but I really don't know - I guess I should.''
The Harrington Waters championship continues on Saturday and will conclude next weekend. He may be the early leader, but Riley won't win the title. He isn't playing the three rounds.
"I can't play this weekend,'' he explained.
"I'm going to Coffs Harbour to watch the (Cronulla) Sharks play the (Newcastle) Knights. I'd organised that a while ago and I wasn't thinking too much about the club championship at the time.''
RELATED: Matt Walz leads Taree championship
Riley said golf takes second place to football in his list of sporting preferences. He plays striker for Cundletown Jets in the Football Mid North Coast Southern League under 18 competition. He said the Jets haven't had much success this season.
"But we're getting better,'' he added.
He is able to mix them, though.
"Football's on Friday night, so I can play golf on Saturday,'' he said.
He started playing golf when he attended a come and try day conducted by the Harrington Waters club.
"I went there with a mate and had a hit. I got into it after that,'' he said.
He won the Harrington junior championship that year and again in 2022. However, he's quick to play that down, as well.
"I didn't have all that much competition,'' he said.
"Most of the players were aged nine or 10. I'm 16, so I had a pretty big advantage.''
He won't defend his title this year as he will be too old.
Riley has no real ambition to further his golf, at least at this stage.
He doesn't have a coach.
"I do get a few lessons here and there, but not really,'' he said.
"I just play for fun.
"Winning is just a side thing for me.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.