Riley's success in Jack Newton event

By Mick McDonald
May 19 2023 - 3:30pm
Riley Dawson from Harrington Waters won the 16 years and over nett at the North Coast Junior Masters played at Kew.
HE'S anything but obsessive about golf, however Riley Dawson from Harrington Waters is still showing promise.

