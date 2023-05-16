Remember the name: Evie Paris. Because she is destined to be a star.
Six-year-old Evie is a singer-songwriter, and recently punched above her weight, winning the Aspire songwriter competition for years kindergarten to six, against more than 50 entries written by children up to 11 years old. She is the youngest student to have won the prize.
The theme for the Aspire Song Competition was "pirate life", and Evie whipped up a song at home that appropriately has a sea shanty vibe.
After workshopping the song earlier in the week in Newcastle, Evie performed it, backed by a band and singers of high school age, on stage at the competition finals at the Factory Theatre in Newcastle on Thursday, May 11, along with the other four finalists for the primary-aged competition.
Sitting in the audience were her mother, Leanne, her dad, Luke, and grandparents from both sides.
Evie said she was "excited" when she found out she had won the competition.
The prize she receives for winning is a recording studio session to record her song and a $300 gift voucher for Musos Corner, a music shop in Newcastle.
Singing and writing songs are activities that come naturally to Evie. She comes from generations of musical people, with both of her parents being musicians and her grandmother a concert pianist.
"Evie, who has been singing melodies almost sing the day she was born, wrote the song in one take under two minutes (luckily captured on video by me)," Evie's mum Leanne said.
"She just made it up on the spot. And you can see her little brain ticking over. It's remarkable to get the words from beginning to end in one go!
"It's a great little song. She is a lovely little singer and a natural in composing ideas.
"We just can't even believe what's going on at the moment with her because she's just blowing us away. She's singing all these songs every day and you sort of take it for granted."
Although Leanne is full of praise for her talented daughter, who hasn't had a singing lesson in her life, she was also very impressed with the other children who performed on stage that night.
"All the kids were just were fantastic at this performance. All of them deserve massive accolades.
"The quality of these kids was amazing; the future is in safe hands.
"Also, what was notable was that all kids were so supportive of each other, and they all played in the bands/backing vocals for each other. There was no competitiveness between any of the kids, which warms the heart and give us hope for the future," Leanne said.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
