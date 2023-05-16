Manning Great Lakes Police have released CCTV images and are appealing for public assistance after a stealing offence at Taree on Monday, May 1 and further related fraud offences in the Port Macquarie and Lakewood areas later that afternoon.
As inquiries continue, police have released images of man who may be able to assist with this investigation. The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, with light brown hair, wearing an orange work shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of this person is urged to contact Taree Police on 5594 8299 or contact Crime Stoppers on: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Police say information will be treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
