Manning River Times
Home/News

Can you help identify this person?

Updated May 16 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manning Great Lakes Police have released CCTV images and are appealing for public assistance after a stealing offence at Taree on Monday, May 1 and further related fraud offences in the Port Macquarie and Lakewood areas later that afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.