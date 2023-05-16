Lucky Wingham $1.26 million Keno winner found

It's likely one chirpy Wingham patron has spent their weekend celebrating after discovering they won more than $1.26 million in a recent Keno draw.
The player held a winning Keno Classic entry in draw 538, drawn Thursday, May 11. Their total prize is $1,266,536.70.
However, how the winner plans to enjoy their Keno prize will forever be a mystery as they have chosen to remain completely anonymous and celebrate in private.
The mystery winner purchased their winning entry at Wingham Memorial Services Club.
Wingham Services Club Keno coordinator Renee Kelly said everyone's jaws had hit the floor when they found out they'd sold a major prize-winning Keno entry.
"We were in complete shock when we saw the win on our Keno screens. Our team's jaws hit the floor and we looked at each other in disbelief," she said.
"We're usually known as the friendly club in Wingham, but now, we're known as the lucky club!
"The last time we'd sold a major Keno winning entry was more than eight years ago, and it was around $27,000. This is the start of a winning streak for our community!
"We would like to wish the winner a massive congratulations on their win and we wish them all the best with their life-changing prize," Renee said.
