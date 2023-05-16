Manning River Times
Home/News

Lucky Wingham $1.26 million Keno winner found

Updated May 16 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wingham winner wishes to remain anonymous. Picture supplied
The Wingham winner wishes to remain anonymous. Picture supplied

It's likely one chirpy Wingham patron has spent their weekend celebrating after discovering they won more than $1.26 million in a recent Keno draw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.