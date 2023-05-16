Manning River Times
State doubles at pickleball complex

Updated May 18 2023 - 11:08am, first published May 16 2023 - 11:00am
Louisa Mortimer playing in a pickleball tournament at the Wrigley Park complex in Taree, the venue for this weekend's state regional doubles tournament.
HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club will host the New South Wales Regional Doubles tournament this weekend at the Wrigley Park Pickleball Complex in Taree.

