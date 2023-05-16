HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club will host the New South Wales Regional Doubles tournament this weekend at the Wrigley Park Pickleball Complex in Taree.
Players from Sydney to Ballina, including many members of the NSW team will be involved.
Divisions to be contested include men, women, mixed, and co-ed doubles, with age brackets ranging from open to 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. It promises to be a thrilling tournament with many hard-fought and spectacular games.
On Friday training games held on the courts, which are the first pickleball-only courts in the state.
Following training there will be a meet and greet event at the Manning Tennis Association clubhouse.
The tournament starts at 8.30 on Saturday and Sunday, concluding at 4.30 both days. Spectators are encouraged to attend and witness why Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the world.
Additionally, pickleball lessons have started at Wrigley Park on Sundays at 10am and this is an opportunity to try the sport.
Member for Lyne, David Gillespie congratulated the Hallidays Point Pickleball Club on securing the tournament to the Manning Valley.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Hallidays Point Pickleball Club on hosting this regional tournament and growing the club here in the Manning Valley. It's becoming very popular and I look forward to seeing it continue to grow in the future" Dr Gillespie said.
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson recently tried pickleball and said it's easy to see how it's the fastest growing sport in the world.
"The crew at Hallidays Point were very welcoming and I look forward to seeing this sport continue to grow in the Myall Lakes region,'' she said.
"If you haven't tried pickleball I would absolutely recommend picking up a paddle and giving it a go - you will be hooked."
Ms Thompson will attend the tournament and lend her support to all the players and officials.
"We're thrilled to be hosting this event and our players have been busy training and honing their court prowess these past few weeks in preparation for the tournament,'' Hallidays Point Pickleball Club president Sheila Capperauld said.
"It's going to be a great competition and we can't wait to welcome our visiting players to the area."
