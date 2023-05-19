THERE'S outside interest in the Kev Lee Memorial single fin surfing contest to be conducted by Saltwater Boardriders on Saturday.
"Word is starting to get out there that this is a fun comp and more surfers want to get involved and that's great,'' Kirby Byrne from Saltwater Boardriders said.
"We're expecting surfers from Forster and Newcastle to join the local crew this weekend.''
Surfers use 1970s and '80s-style single fin boards in this unique competition, held in memory of Kev Lee, a former club president. This will be the seventh year it has been conducted.
The majority of boards will be supplied by Brad Morris from Old Bar.
The contest will be held in the Wallabi Point-Old Bar area, with surfers gathering at the Old Bar carpark at 7am on Saturday to find out the destination.
"The conditions look promising for Saturday,'' Kirby said.
"We're hoping for some good waves.''
A full field of 48 will contest the event and this will be whittled down to a six strong final. The winner will be announced at the presentation to be held at the Old Bar Tavern on Saturday night.
This will be the second year the event has been held in May. Earlier contests were surfed in conjunction with the Old Bar Beach Festival on the October long weekend.
"We just found that the long weekend was so busy with the festival,'' Kirby explained.
"The waves are better in May as well.''
Club president Oscar Scanes is the defending champion. He's won the event for the past two years.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.