Roadwork will be undertaken in several locations in Diamond Beach until this Friday, May 19.
Depending on the weather, Saltwater Crescent will be upgraded along with sections of Sapphire Parade, Escapade Avenue and Diamond Drive.
This roadwork is part of MidCoast Council's $7.5 million local roads improvement package for this financial year.
These sections of road have been selected because the upgrade will minimise the need for repeat maintenance, making them a strategic investment.
Work will take place between 6am and 6pm on weekdays with no work currently planned for weekends.
Traffic control and detours will be in place. Motorists are asked to allow extra time for travelling during the work.
"The work will improve the strength of the road," MidCoast Council transport and engineering executive manager, Peter Gesling said.
"It will also compact the road and make it more level which will provide a smoother travelling surface for road users."
