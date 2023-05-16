An upgrade of the road on the intersection of The Lakes Way and Chelmsbook Drive, Rainbow Flat is scheduled to begin later this month.
Roadworks to improve the road surface will take about four months, weather permitting.
"The reconstruction of the road will provide a safer and smoother road surface for motorists," MidCoast Council transport and engineering executive manager, Peter Gesling said.
Traffic control will be in place during the upgrades. Motorists are asked to allow extra time for travelling.
This project is part of MidCoast Council's $100 million road program to improve local roads, which is partly funded by the NSW State Government.
