Manning River Times
Home/News

Christ Goodsell presents Road Rambling

By Chris Goodsell
May 20 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The instrument cluster on a modern car showing some of the safety technology.
The instrument cluster on a modern car showing some of the safety technology.

THE 1980s and '90s saw basic computer-based driver aid systems such as ABS and traction control, but it was the 2000s that really marked the dawn of the age of autonomy (or semi-autonomy) in road travel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.