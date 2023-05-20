THE 1980s and '90s saw basic computer-based driver aid systems such as ABS and traction control, but it was the 2000s that really marked the dawn of the age of autonomy (or semi-autonomy) in road travel.
This was when the combination of radars, cameras and computers saw safety features become more active, more sophisticated and more automated in ways aimed at mitigating our lapses behind the wheel.
Some of the advances:
From January 2023 a number of new active safety system test scenarios are included in ANCAP's testing procedures with new safety features encouraged and scoring adjusted to incentivise a higher level of safety.
The active safety technologies fitted to today's vehicles are not designed to replace the driver. Rather, they are being fitted - through ANCAP's encouragement - to assist you as the driver with the driving task and reduce the chance and/or severity of a crash. Adaptive cruise control controls the speed of the vehicle enabling it to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front and active lane centering helps keep the vehicle within its intended lane.
Some vehicle manufacturers have introduced models overseas with a Level 3 system called Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS), which meet United Nations Regulation 157, also known as "Traffic Jam Assist". ALKS or other Level 3 systems are not yet available in Australia or New Zealand but when they do arrive it is important to remember the driver must be prepared to take control of the vehicle at all times.
At the end of the day the driver is the ultimate ingredient in safe driving. Use the aids but don't depend on them.
