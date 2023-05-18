Manning River Times
Taree and Tuncurry to receive extra meetings while Port track is closed

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 19 2023 - 7:00am
Some Port Macquarie race meetings will be reassigned to Taree while the Port track is closed for what has been described as 'renovations'.
MANNING Valley Race Club and Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club are expected to share the bulk of reassigned Port Macquarie meetings while the Port track is closed.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

