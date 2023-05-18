MANNING Valley Race Club and Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club are expected to share the bulk of reassigned Port Macquarie meetings while the Port track is closed.
Port Macquarie Race Club chief executive Nardi Beresford confirmed the track would be closed after the Wauchope Cup meeting on June 18 for what she described as "renovations".
"All going well with the weather we should have it up and going by April next year,'' Ms Beresford said.
Ms Beresford said Racing NSW would reassign the Port meetings to other clubs in the association.
This includes the club's cup carnival in October along with lucrative meetings held in January.
The club runs a two day cup carnival, however, Ms Beresford expects only the cup day Friday would be rescheduled.
"I don't think it is viable for anywhere else to run a two day meeting,'' she said.
Ms Beresford confirmed that the clubs hosting the meetings would run the meetings.
"If one of our meetings is held at Taree, it's a Taree meeting,'' she said.
"Racing NSW will do their due diligence and work out what's the best course of action and what tracks would be able to handle the extra meetings.''
Ongoing problems with drainage have plagued the Port track in recent years.
Manning Valley Race Club chairman Greg Coleman said his club has yet to be informed how many extra meetings would be at the Bushland Drive track.
"We do know we're getting the extra meetings, but I haven't seen the schedule,'' Mr Coleman said.
Tuncurry-Forster raced last Saturday at Tuncurry and under normal circumstances this would be the last meeting until September.
Now it is understood Tuncurry will take on the meeting set for Port on July 1, although club president Garry McQuillan said he hasn't heard anything official from Racing NSW.
Mr McQuillan said Port Macquarie meetings held in January, including the New Year's Day meeting, would be of interest to his club to cash in on the holiday crowds in the Great Lakes, along with Friday meetings.
"Friday meetings are massive for us,'' he added.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.