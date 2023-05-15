Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Defending champion eight shots club in golf club championship

Updated May 16 2023 - 8:37am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DEFENDING champion Matt Walz is on track to claim his record equalling eighth Taree Golf Club title after two rounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.