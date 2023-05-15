DEFENDING champion Matt Walz is on track to claim his record equalling eighth Taree Golf Club title after two rounds.
Walz is on 135, eight shots clear of Peter Doherty and Brett Webber on 143. If he claims this year's championship Walz will join Doherty on eight wins.
There are two rounds remaining in the championship, to be played over the next two Saturdays.
However, it's closer in division two where Piet Litjens is on 161, ahead of Kieran Green and Ray Matthews, both on 163 while Sam Ferguson has a two shot lead in division three.
Ferguson is on 177 ahead of Lionel Worth on 179 and Os Bellamy on 181.
