Recycle and reuse for ongoing water security

Your report Forest to be flooded (MRT 12.5.23 p.3) highlights the inadequacy of the recent MidCoast Council consultation on "Our water our future 2050".
Acquiring the land for a dam highlights the direction of MCC's thinking and planning for water security regardless of any consultation. In doing so, it appears that it has neglected to examine carefully the need to expand the recycle and reuse of existing water resources.
What will fill this dam when there is little or no significant rainfall as suggested by the recent Bureau of Meteorology Climate outlook? We're looking at below median rainfall and hotter temperatures over the next three months. It appears that El Nino is the most likely climate pattern we are moving into and this means drought of an uncertain time frame.
MCC's other option is desalination. This is very expensive for what it can offer. The consultation really fixed on these two strategies and dismissed others.
The simple and most logical strategy is to recycle and reuse what we already have. We could fill a dam with recycled and reused water in the system. It could then be fed to Bootawa for all the appropriate treatments to bring it up to potable standards.
Come on MCC let's think more constructively and effectively outside the usual strategies. In this way we will be more secure surely.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.