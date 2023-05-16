Manning River Times
Mother's Day Classic fundraiser for breast cancer research in Taree

By Julia Driscoll
May 16 2023 - 5:00pm
Organisers of the Mother's Day Classic in Taree ran out of medallions to give people when they finished, as more people turned up than was expected.

