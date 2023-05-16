Organisers of the Mother's Day Classic in Taree ran out of medallions to give people when they finished, as more people turned up than was expected.
Alan Tickle, a member of the organising committee, said it was a "sea of pink" along the Manning River foreshore for the event.
All up there were around 250 people, with 25 electing to run, and the rest walking the distance, all with the goal of raising money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation for breast cancer research.
Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson was there to open the event, and was an "absolute hit" with everyone present, Alan said.
"She actually actually let the crowd know, and it was was quite brave of her, that in the middle of her campaign she had an issue and she was persuaded to get checked out and she had to have treatment for herself for breast cancer. It was picked up very early," Alan said.
Tanya warmed up with the dragon boat ladies, talked with the kids, and participated in the starting.
"She had a great day. She was a great hit with everyone," Alan said.
Breast cancer survivors and those still going through treatment led those walking, with others following behind.
Although the event takes place on Mother's Day, Alan, Tanya and ambassador and Rotarian Rhonda Futterleib, herself a breast cancer survivor, emphasised that men, also, should have themselves checked out for breast cancer if there are concerns.
"Rhonda spoke that men are blasé, men can get it, you've got to get your health checked," Alan said.
Organisation of the Mother's Day Classic was a combined effort by Rotary, Taree parkrun, and Manning River Dragon Boat Club.
"It was very successful. We'll be there next year!" Alan said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.