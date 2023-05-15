Sparkling weather for Music and Markets on the Manning

Browsing market stalls and sitting enjoying local musical talent on the riverside is best done in perfect weather, and that was the case on Saturday, May 3 at Taree.
Rotary Club of Taree on the Manning were the organisers, and representative Donna Ballard reported there were really good crowds on the day.
"There were lots of people sitting and watching the music. Actually, one of the guys I spoke to said, 'this is great'. He said, 'my wife wanted to come to the markets, but I can just sit here and watch the music!'," Donna said.
The market stall marquees were provided by Rotary, for the purpose of allowing creatives who normally don't attend regular markets because they don't have the set up, to sell their wares at Music and Markets on the Manning.
Rotary received funding from MidCoast Council from money that was available through the NSW government for connecting communities post COVID to help put on the event.
Music and Markets on the Manning will now a seasonal event, with four a year, one for each season. The next Music and Markets on the Manning will take place on the second weekend of August, 2023.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.