Manning River Times
Ratz tough out a win against Wallamba | Photos

By Mick McDonald
May 15 2023 - 12:00pm
MANNING Ratz will hit the phones to week to ensure the club has enough players for the Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash against Old Bar at Taree Rugby Park next Saturday.

