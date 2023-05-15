MANNING Ratz will hit the phones to week to ensure the club has enough players for the Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash against Old Bar at Taree Rugby Park next Saturday.
This follows a bruising 26-5 win over premiers Wallamba in the round three clash at Taree.
Up to five players are in doubt for next Saturday, with impressive five-eighth Daniel Thorpe a definite scratching. Thorpe damaged his shoulder in scoring the last try of the game.
The Ratz only had a squad of 17 for the game, again due to injuries.
"We'll be phoning around this week to make sure we have enough players to take on the Clams,'' club president Steve Rees said.
The Ratz always looked to have the match in hand against the Bulls, who also had their share of injury concerns.
Captain-coach Dave Rees and his front rower partner Brodie Howard were outstanding for the Ratz in what was a physical contest. Hooker Steve Taylor has returned to the club this year and he was also busy.
Wallamba's had a mixed start to the season, defeating Old Bar 13-10 in the opening game before dropping matches against Wauchope and the Ratz.
The Ratz were big 59-0 winners in the women's 10s game, with Nakita Griffiths and Sheridan Clarke among the best players
Meanwhile, Wauchope Thunder maintained their perfect start to the season with a hard earned 22-10 win over Old Bar at Old Bar.
