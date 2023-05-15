Manning River Times
Brawl in women's rugby league game | Video

By Mick McDonald
Updated May 15 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 12:30pm
Group 3 chief executive Mal Drury
THE NSW Rugby League will view footage today (Monday, May 15) of a brawl in the Wingham vs Wauchope North Coast Women's Rugby League game played at Wingham on Saturday to determine if more players are charged.

Local News

