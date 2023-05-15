Manning River Times
Leeton McIntosh wins by unanimous points decision

May 15 2023 - 10:30am
An elated Leeton McIntosh after his first amateur boxing win.
Taree boxer Leeton McIntosh took on a very tough opponent from Raymond Terrace at the North Hamilton Bowling Club fight night.

