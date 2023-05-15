Taree boxer Leeton McIntosh took on a very tough opponent from Raymond Terrace at the North Hamilton Bowling Club fight night.
After three hard round Leeton came away with a unanimous points decision to win his first amateur bout. Leeton trained hard for this fight and his fitness proved invaluable toward the end of the bout.
The Taree PCYC boxing team are now preparing for their next bout at Tamworth at the 'City verses Country' on July 1.
The night is expected to be a spectacular event with the best of city and country boxers battling it out, along with some international and professional bouts.
"It will be a very exiting night for our boxers and an honour to be invited to such an event,'' Gary Crawford from Taree PCYC boxing said.
