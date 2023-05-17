Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sharks in the hunt to finish minor premiers

By Mick McDonald
May 17 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MANNING club Sharks are on track to clinch the all important Mid North Coast Hockey League minor premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.