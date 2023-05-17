MANNING club Sharks are on track to clinch the all important Mid North Coast Hockey League minor premiership.
Under the format of the competition, this year the men's minor premier gets to host the grand final.
Manning club Tigers finished minor premier, ensuring the grand final was at Taree, although Port Macquarie clubs won both the men's and women's games.
Sharks defeated Taking Point Thunder 6-3 last weekend, however, coach Scott Harry said the game was closer than the result suggests.
"We got a couple of late goals,'' he said.
He added the game showed Sharks have depth.
"We had a few away so I had a couple of players from B-grade filling in defensive positions,'' he said.
"They all did their job.''
Wade Harry was typically strong for Sharks while Connor Ford scored what coach Harry described as a 'screamer' of a goal.
Sharks also lead the women's league and are unbeaten. At this stage Tigers and Camden Haven appear to be the other major contenders.
