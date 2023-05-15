THE NSW Rugby League mercy rule was applied in the Group Three first grade match between Taree City and Forster-Tuncurry when the Bulls moved 60 points clear.
The game was called off with just over two minutes left when fullback Nav Willett converted a try scored by Charlie Dignam to make it 64-4. Under the ruling matches are stopped when a side is ahead by 60.
This concluded what had been a difficult day for the Hawks, continuing what has been a dreadful season. They were unable to field a reserve grade side due to injuries and suspensions. This was the third successive game they've conceded 50 or more points in first grade.
In all Taree ran in 11 tries, with winger Todd Northam getting a hat-trick. Willett finished with 24 points from 10 goals and a try. The Bulls led 42-0 at halftime.
However, their momentum slowed momentarily in the second section and Forster's one bright moment came when centre Blake English scored midway through the half. The Hawks sustained more injuries, with halfback Ashton Hilder limping off with what appeared to be a problem with his ankle. Hilder, who played under 18s last year, captained the side.
The Bulls have been on the wrong end of some big scores in the last couple of years and captain-coach Christian Hazard said it was pleasing to put some points on the board. But he wasn't getting carried away by the result.
"The boys came out pretty strong and that continued in the second half. That was pleasing, we didn't switch off,'' he said.
"We were right in the contest in our first two games of the year, but ill-discipline and penalties cost us. This time we completed pretty high and only gave four or five penalties away, which was pleasing.
"We also defended our line well - they only scored one try and that was from a kick.''
Hazard said his troublesome knee was 'a bit sore'
"It takes a while to get warmed up, but it's okay,'' he said.
While it was heartening to get a win on the board, Hazard said Wingham next weekend will be a much bigger test for the Bulls.
"Wingham has a good forward pack and they have some strike out wide,'' he said.
"We'll definitely have to bring today's form into that game and even pick out defence up a bit more to make sure we don't give them any good ball,'' he said.
Jake Bolt is in his first year as coach of the Hawks and he admits the season, which is just three weeks old, has been tough.
"We've got 15 injuries and a couple of suspensions as well,'' he said.
"It's one of those seasons, the club's going through a bit of a change and a rebuilding process.
"All we can do is keep going and trying.''
It won't get any easier next week for the Hawks as they are due to meet Old Bar at Old Bar.
This was Taree's most successful day in at least a decade, with the club winning the league tag 18-6 and grinding out an 8-2 result in the under 18s.
