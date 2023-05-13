Port Macquarie Sharks' spluttering start to the Group 3 rugby league season continued at Regional Stadium on May 13 when they were outclassed 30-6 by Old Bar Pirates.
Truth be told, the scoreline flattered the Sharks with the Pirates landing only one goal from seven attempts.
The victory extended Old Bar's undefeated start the season to three matches although co-captain Jordan Worboys admitted there was a lot of room for improvement.
"It's pleasing to get the two points, but [it was] far from a polished performance; it's only round three and [there's] plenty to work on," he said.
"Going up by fours and not sixes doesn't help so we need to find a goal kicker pretty quick."
Old Bar dominated large portions of the contest, but headed to the sheds only 12-0 up following first half tries to centre John Stanley, second-rower Isaac Worboys and centre Shane Nigel.
Worboys and Nigel finished with two tries each.
The Sharks had centre Ratu Vasuturaga sinbinned after just 11 minutes for an alleged headbutt which could come under further scrutiny early next week.
For Old Bar, Stanley, Nigel and winger Emmanuel Solie - who also crossed the stripe for two tries - were their best while second-rower Worboys posed plenty of questions for the Sharks on the right edge.
"Our outside backs came in and took plenty of carries," Worboys said.
"It was far from a polished performance, but if you can play ugly and still win, it is still a positive to take away from it.
"We're three from three, but there's plenty we need to work on. We're not where we want to be, but I guess no-one is this early in the year."
It was a day to forget for the Sharks and coach Matt Hogan would have been forgiven if he had flashbacks to their opening-round defeat to Port City.
On that day, their ball handling was awful and if official stats were recorded that day their completion rate would have been under 50 percent.
It was even worse against the Pirates.
"You can't win games of football when you have a completion rate like that," Hogan said.
"We've got to get in the fight better. We've just got to get more in the fight and there's got to be more respect for the ball."
Hogan conceded there weren't many positives on a day where the Sharks could only manage one try through winger Rusiatee Qalitaa although hooker Joel Anttilla didn't give up all day.
"When we get down in the trenches we lose our voices... there was one voice out there today, Joely, and we've got to be better than that," Hogan said.
"I don't know if it's lack of experience with the side and I've only had them for a short time, but I feel like they've really got to believe in each other before we can go any further in the comp."
The Sharks had no answers for a big, mobile Old Bar pack that marched down the field with relative ease all afternoon.
Props William Clarke and Jared Wooster regularly made 10-metres with hitups before they went to the edges and did the damage.
Hogan handed out the ultimate compliment post-game.
"That's probably the best forward pack we've come up against so far," he said.
